Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Iberdrola stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

