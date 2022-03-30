IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBIBF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.