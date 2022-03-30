ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 66.46 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.08. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

In other ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments news, insider Paul Meader acquired 921 shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £598.65 ($784.19).

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

