IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $957.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $99.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 387.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.