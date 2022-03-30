Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 368 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $352.04. The stock had a trading volume of 585,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,010. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.86 and a 200 day moving average of $375.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

