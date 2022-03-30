Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 768,645 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.67.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

