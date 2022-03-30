iMe Lab Trading Up 11.8% This Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $914,540.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.