IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.20) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.97) to GBX 1,845 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,265.00.

IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

