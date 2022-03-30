Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

IMNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,455. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

