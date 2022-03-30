Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMNM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.26. Immunome has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $35.24.

Get Immunome alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunome by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunome by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunome by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Immunome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.