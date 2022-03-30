Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 142.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $672.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Immunovant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Immunovant by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

