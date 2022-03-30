Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IBA. TheStreet downgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrias Bachoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

