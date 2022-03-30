Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of INFI opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.