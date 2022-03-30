Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.34. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 27,527 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.