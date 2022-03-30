Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.34. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 27,527 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

