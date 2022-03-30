Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,364. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

