Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys 53 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).
Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.81.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.
About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
