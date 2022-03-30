Insider Buying: Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Buys 53 Shares of Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £148.93 ($195.09).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 279.60 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.24). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 286.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.57) to GBX 323 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.45) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.75 ($4.40).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

