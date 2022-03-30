Insider Selling: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Sells 8,457 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,243 ($42.48) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($212.41).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £158.85 ($208.08).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($36.38) per share, with a total value of £138.85 ($181.88).

Shares of BATS stock traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,231.90 ($42.34). 3,688,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,354. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,213.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,857.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £74.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.61) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.