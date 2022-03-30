Insider Selling: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sells C$36,585.75 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$36,585.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares in the company, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

TSE CFW opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

