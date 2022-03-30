Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 781,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,099. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.