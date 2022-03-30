Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider Sells 2,725 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) insider John J. Boniface sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $10,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SERA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,512. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

