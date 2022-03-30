Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $63,245.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -111.33 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

