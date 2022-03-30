Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Insperity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Insperity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Insperity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

