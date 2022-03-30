Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Insulet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 382,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.92. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

