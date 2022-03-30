Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITRG. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Integra Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

