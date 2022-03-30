Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $116.75 Average PT from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.75.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

