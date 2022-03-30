Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $116.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.