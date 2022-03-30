International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3,053.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,838 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

