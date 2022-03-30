Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $302.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.17 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.