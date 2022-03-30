Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 111,167 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

