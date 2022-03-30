Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 111,167 shares.The stock last traded at $10.83 and had previously closed at $10.95.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.