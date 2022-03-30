Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 699,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

