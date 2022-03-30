INVO Bioscience (INVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ INVO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INVO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

