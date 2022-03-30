IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,268. IonQ has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,959,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

