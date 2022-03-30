Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

ISAA stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Iron Spark I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISAA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 889.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 780,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

