iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $108,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,276. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

