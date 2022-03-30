iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,325% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

