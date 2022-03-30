iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,719 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,387,472 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.