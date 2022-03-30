iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,977. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03.

