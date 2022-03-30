iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SUSL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $85.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
