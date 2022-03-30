iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

