iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.64 and last traded at $221.91. 11,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

