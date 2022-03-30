iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $56,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.95. 846,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,086,220. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

