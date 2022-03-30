iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.