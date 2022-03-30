iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 42.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

