iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $463.67 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $394.27 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

