iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,547,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.89 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

