iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after buying an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. 247,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,208. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.