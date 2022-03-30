IsoPlexis Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 6th (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis’ (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. IsoPlexis had issued 8,333,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $124,995,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

