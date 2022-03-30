Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.34. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 161,468 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IVPAF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

