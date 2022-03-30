J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after buying an additional 615,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 797.6% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 682,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,759,000 after buying an additional 606,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

