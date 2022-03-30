J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.40. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

