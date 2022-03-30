J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $257,000 Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.